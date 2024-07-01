Ukrainians fail to break through near Dnepryany in Kherson Region — governor

GENICHESK, July 1. /TASS/. All attempts by Ukrainian troops to break into the left bank of Dnieper River near Dnepryany in the Kherson Region have been repulsed, causing heavy losses to them, the region’s governor, Vladimir Saldo, told TASS.

"After Krynki, Ukrainian units attempted to disembark on the left bank near Dnepryany, but these attempts were repelled, causing heavy losses to them," Saldo said.

Dnepryany is a township on the left bank of the Dnieper River, situated 15km east from the village of Krynki. It has been under constant enemy fire because of its riverside location.