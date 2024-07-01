CSTO has no plans to strengthen its military component as it monitors NATO’s moves — chief

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is not currently weighing increasing its military component even as it monitors and analyzes NATO’s moves in Eastern Europe, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov told BelTA in an interview.

"The situation in the Eastern European region of collective security, certainly, remains our focus," the CSTO chief said. "Of course, NATO’s actions are monitored and analyzed. At their meetings, experts and senior officials of member states discuss in detail all factors influencing the situation in the CSTO area of responsibility," he added.

However, the Organization is not currently considering "strengthening its military component, but effective coordination and decision-making mechanisms have been established and are functioning at the organization, which makes it possible to respond promptly to any challenges and threats," Tasmagambetov noted. "Work is underway to improve the use of the forces and means the Organization has at its disposal now," he concluded.