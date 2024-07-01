Kremlin criticizes Stoltenberg’s comments about China

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not happy about NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s remarks about China, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"Negatively," the Kremlin official said when asked to assess the NATO chief’s remarks that Beijing is purportedly igniting the biggest war in Europe since World War II.

"We are confident that our Chinese friends can themselves provide a proper evaluation of such statements," Peskov stressed.

Earlier, Stoltenberg told Yomiuri that, in NATO’s opinion, China is challenging its values and interests. Additionally, the NATO chief accused China of providing military support to Russia. He insisted that, by doing so, Beijing is fueling the largest conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

Beijing has repeatedly spoken out against US’ unilateral sanctions against China under the pretext of ties with Russia’s military-industrial complex, noting that Russia and China have the right to normal trade and economic cooperation. Liu Pengyu, press secretary at the Chinese Embassy in Washington, told TASS earlier, that the US was spreading misinformation about China’s military support to Russia.