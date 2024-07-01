Hungary assumes Council of EU presidency in Brussels

BUDAPEST, July 1. /TASS/. Hungary has taken over the six-month Presidency of the Council of the European Union from Belgium.

A presidency handover ceremony, which took place in Brussels, involved Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Belgian counterpart Alexander de Croo.

"Today, Hungary assumed the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from Belgium. I had a very joyful handing over ceremony with Prime Minister Alexander de Croo today. Everybody’s happy that it’s our turn to make Europe great again!" Orban wrote on the X social media platform.

His post also contains a photo of the two leaders shaking hands in front of Hungarian, Belgian and EU flags. Orban also plans to hold a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel later on Monday.

Hungary took over the Council of the EU presidency amid sharp disagreements with EU leaders on a number of international issues, including the conflict in Ukraine.

Budapest announced that its presidency would focus on increasing Europe’s competitiveness, improving the safety and security of the EU, fighting illegal migration and developing agriculture while bearing in mind the interests of farmers.

The Council of the European Union organizes meetings of the EU countries at the ministerial level in order to put into practice the EU development strategy outlined by the leaders of the member states. The European Commission's proposals are also discussed and approved at these meetings. Each country holds the rotating presidency of the Council for six months.