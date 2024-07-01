Trade between Tajikistan and Russia in January-May up 16.6% yoy to over $823 mln

DUSHANBE, July 1. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Tajikistan and Russia in January to May 2024 exceeded $823 million, which is 16.6% more than in the same period last year, according to data from the Statistics Agency under the President of Tajikistan.

As follows from the agency's report, which is available to TASS, imports from Russia amounted to $770.3 million, exports to Russia reached about $52.8 million.

Russia also retained its status as the main import partner.

"Imports were carried out mainly from the following countries: Russian Federation - 26.6% of total imports, China - 19.8%, Kazakhstan - 15.7%," the report says.

Exports to the Russian Federation amounted to 6% of the total volume of goods sold abroad.

China ranked second in terms of trade turnover with Tajikistan. It amounted to $726.8, an increase of 23.7% relative to the first five months of 2023. Among the CIS countries after Russia, the largest volume of trade was registered with Kazakhstan - $550 million, which is 15.6% more than the same period last year.

Switzerland became Tajikistan's main export partner for five months - 33.9% of all goods of the republic were sold to this country. The percentage of goods sold to China was 17.4%, to exports to Turkey accounted for 10.7%. In general, in January - May 2024, the volume of foreign trade of Tajikistan totaled $3.78 billion, which is up 33% year-on-year.

Last year, Russia became the main trading partner of the republic - trade turnover amounted to about $1.8 billion, which is an all-time high.