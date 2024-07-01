Russia, Lebanon call for containing Gaza conflict, not letting it spread to region — MFA

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Lebanese Ambassador to Moscow Shawki Bou Nassar have discussed the situation in the Middle East, stressing that under no circumstances should the Palestinian-Israeli conflict spill over into other countries in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The parties "discussed in depth the continuing explosive situation in the Middle East," the ministry said. "At the same time, the Russian side reaffirmed its unwavering position in support of the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon, emphasizing the inadmissibility of further expanding the hotbed of armed conflict in the Gaza Strip and the involvement of regional states in it," it added.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the parties also considered key topics in Russian-Lebanese relations, including the maintaining of regular political dialogue and delegation exchanges.

The meeting was initiated by the Lebanese envoy.