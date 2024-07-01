Russian troops create ZVeraBoi counter-drone buggy in Ukraine operation

LUGANSK, July 1. /TASS/. The personnel of an air defense battalion from Russia’s Southern Battlegroup constructed a buggy vehicle dubbed ZVeraBoi to fight enemy drones in the special military operation in Ukraine, the battalion commander with the call sign Krivich told TASS on Monday.

"The idea of creating such a mobile vehicle to fight enemy drones originated long ago. As its major feature, the vehicle integrates all the armaments that have been used in mobile counter-drone systems at aerial surveillance posts for already twelve months. All these armaments are integrated into one vehicle to destroy FPV drones," the commander explained.

The battalion’s personnel welded the buggy’s hull on their own. The vehicle’s front part features a turret with two mounted PKT machine-guns and an improvised six-barrel muzzle-loading shotgun placed between them. The front turret mounts a thermal imaging sight that projects images to a monitor on a passenger seat. Turret control and firing are automated and conducted from a passenger seat.

The rear turret that rotates 360 degrees is equipped with six coaxial AK-12 assault rifles that conduct simultaneous fire.

In addition, six shotguns for buckshot fire are installed along the vehicle’s perimeter. Instead of buckshot, servicemen situationally use 7.62mm bullets glued together with wax.

The buggy is currently undergoing a final round of testing and will soon be sent to the frontline.