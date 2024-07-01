Evo Morales accuses Bolivia’s Luiz Arce of staging coup attempt

BUENOS-AIRES, July 1. /TASS/. Former President of Bolivia Evo Morales accused incumbent president Luiz Arce of staging a coup attempt. In response, Arce asked Morales "not to take the sides of the fascists."

"President Luiz Arce deceived the people of Bolivia and the world. It is regrettable that such sensitive issue as coup d’etat is being exploited," Morales said on the X page. The ex-president, who was one of the first to accuse General Juan Jose Zuniga of organizing a coup, apologized "before the international community for the raised alarm."

"Evo Morales, do not make another mistake! Clearly, the June 26 events were a failed coup attempt. Do not take the side of the fascists, which denies what happened," Arce said on the same social platform. Arce also compared Zuniga’s actions with the 2019 events, which caused Morales to resign and leave Bolivia.

Arce was a minister of economy under Morales and his protege during the 2020 presidential elections. However, later, disagreements broke out between the politicians - in particular, over the question of who should become the presidential candidate from the ruling Movement for Socialism party.