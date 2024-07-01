Russia’s Justice Ministry adds CSIS research center to list of undesirable organizations

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia’s ministry of justice has put the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on its list of organizations, whose activities are recognized as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation, the ministry reported on its website.

The think tank was founded in 1962 on the basis of Georgetown University. Based in Washington, D.C., it conducts research on political, economic, and security issues around the world, with an emphasis on topics related to international relations, trade, technology, finance, and energy.

The ministry also added the German non-governmental organization Dekoder to the list of undesirable organizations.

Earlier, Russia’s General Prosecutor's Office decided to recognize the activities of these organizations as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation.