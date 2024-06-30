West cares little about human lives, is interested in Russia’s resources — Serbian leader

BELGRADE, June 30. /TASS/. The West is interested in Russia’s territories and its rich resources and cares little about losses among both Ukrainians and Russians in the conflict zone, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"No one is interested in an immediate ceasefire, as envisaged by the Chinese plan. Everyone wants the defeat of the opposite side. The West cares little about how many Ukrainians are dying as long as people from the West don’t die or as long as only volunteers are dying. <…> Because Russia has a lot of oil, gas, phosphates, gold and silver and everything they need," he said in an interview with TV Prva.

He cited the ideas voiced by the Nordic countries, which claim that "Russia does not deserve to have such a vast territory, which should be global commons."

Vucic stressed earlier that the Ukrainian conflict cannot be ended right now, despite China’s initiative.

After the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Vucic said in an address to the nation that although Serbia supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity, it will not impose sanctions against Russia. He also announced that Belgrade is suspending army and police drills with all foreign partners. He noted that Serbia considers Russia and Ukraine to be brotherly nations, regrets what is going on in Eastern Europe and is ready to offer humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.