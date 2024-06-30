{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Hungary becomes chair of European Council amid sharp disagreements with EU

Hungary begins its six-month presidency in the European Council amid serious disagreements with the EU management
BUDAPEST/BRUSSELS, July 1. /TASS/. Hungary begins its six-month presidency in the European Council amid serious disagreements with the EU management on a number of issues, including in regards to the conflict in Ukraine and migration. On July 1, it will succeed Belgium, and, in late December, it will hand over the presidency to Poland.

The complicated relations between Budapest and Brussels are even reflected in the presidency’s motto: "Let’s make Europe great again!," which resembles the campaign slogan of US ex-President Donald Trump, who enjoys no support from the EU leadership, but who is being openly supported by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

While announcing the agenda of the Hungarian presidency, Orban said that putting a prompt end to the conflict in Ukraine is its most important point. "We advocate the end of the war," the Prime Minister said, adding that the conflict in Ukraine still "casts a shadow on all events in the EU."

Such words contradict that claims made by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who talks not about ending the conflict, but about achievement of victory for Ukraine at any cost.

The expansion of the EU is another important point of the agenda. There are five official membership candidates in the Western Balkans: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro. Hungary believes that their accession will "provide new energy and a new impetus," which the EU needs so much today.

Meanwhile, Hungary believes that the expansion process does not tolerate double standards, and politicization must be avoided in this issue. Therefore, Ukraine, which enjoys the support of the EU in regards to the accession process, must meet the same criteria as all other candidates.

France’s presidential coalition to withdraw some 60 candidates in second round — PM
This decision was made to prevent the victory of the opposition right-wing National Rally Party, Gabriel Attal said
EU should prepare to compensate for US aid to Kiev, which could be cut — Borrell
The head of the EU foreign policy service also stated that the European Union has already provided Kyiv with more than the United States, but “the main guarantee of security should be the admission of Ukraine into the European family, for which the EU will need unity”
US House Speaker Johnson says Biden’s cabinet should remove him from office
"Our adversaries see the weakness in this White House as we all do," Mike Johnson said
Israeli Air Force jets break sound barrier over Beirut, creating sonic boom
The fighter jets took to the skies over the Beqaa Valley and the eastern mountain ridge in Lebanon
International amber forum to be held in Kaliningrad Region in June
The business program of the Forum will comprise discussion on amber industry development matters, modern trends of amber processing and amber’s role in the tourism industry of the region
Russian forces destroy 500 combat aircraft in Ukraine operation, top brass reports
It is also reported that the Russian military repelled 61 Ukrainian counterattacks in the Kupyansk area and improved their forward edge positions over the past week
Arabs remove Hezbollah from list of terrorist organizations — senior Arab League official
"The military escalation in the south poses a severe challenge to security and stability not only in Lebanon, but also across the Middle East, especially if the conflict spills over," Hossam Zaki said
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 15 times in past day
Russian military police units conducted patrols in the Aleppo, Raqqa, and al-Hasakah governorates
Egypt has no plans to build another crossing on border with Gaza — TV
Cairo did not give its consent to relocate the Rahaf crossing on the border with Gaza or to build a new one near Kerem Shalom
Trump says Putin’s conditions for peace in Ukraine ‘not acceptable’
"Look, this is a war that never should have started if we had a leader," former US President said
Russia's spending on defense will total $117 bln in 2024 — Finance Minister
According to Anton Siluanov, it will increase significantly compared to previous years
Putin discusses situation around INF Treaty with Russian Security Council
The Russian leader recalled that several years ago the United State had withdrawn from the treaty under an invented pretext and announced its plans to manufacture such missile systems
Ukrainian military fires about 100 rounds at Russia’s Belgorod Region over past day
An industrial facility came under fire in the town of Graivoron; a drone attack caused a home to catch fire in the village of Zamostye
Russia to feature export version of 5th-generation Su-57 fighter at MAKS air show
The Su-57E fighter and the Il-112VE military transport plane will be the main exhibits of the Russian exposition’s military segment at the airshow
Developer shows first image of Russia's new Sarmat ballistic missile
The RS-28 Sarmat is the newest heavy liquid-propelled intercontinental ballistic missile currently being co-developed to replace the world’s largest and most formidable ballistic missile, the Voyevoda
Press review: Putin receives Congolese president and rumors fly after failed Bolivia coup
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 28th
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Russian embassies overflowing with requests to relocate to country — MFA
Maria Zakharova also drew attention to the fact that the Russian Foreign Policy Concept touches upon the topic of traditional values 11 times
Biden confuses Italy and France in recent remarks
The president said that former President Donald Trump would not go to a cemetery in Italy, while referring to the French cemetery of soldiers fallen in the world wars
Russian troops wipe out large Western-supplied armament depot in Ukraine operation
The Ukrainian army lost more than 610 troops, a tank and seven ammunition depots in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Biden’s participation in election race depends on his wife’s decision — NBC
Biden is expected to discuss the future of his re-election campaign with family at Camp David on Sunday
Dogs gifted to Putin by North Korean leader adapting to life in Moscow — Kremlin spokesman
Two rare Pungsan breed hunting dogs would be given names after they arrived in Moscow and underwent quarantine procedures
Hezbollah drones strike Israeli tank force’s base
A command center and a barrack of soldiers of tank battalions were struck
Georgian PM says Tbilisi will under no circumstances become second Ukraine
Irakli Kobakhidze emphasized that Georgia has dealt with similar threats in the past and the government will not let anyone bring the country "to such a dire condition" as Ukraine has been put in
Kiev demands that NATO establish no-fly zone over Western parts of Ukraine — AFP
"I do not understand what NATO cannot deploy air defense systems along the Polish border," Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko said
West cares little about human lives, is interested in Russia’s resources — Serbian leader
Vucic stressed earlier that the Ukrainian conflict cannot be ended right now
US analyst says Biden, Trump misinformed about situation in Ukraine
Both politicians appear to be incompetent about some important issues, according to the professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island Nicolai Petro
North Korea blames US, Japan, South Korea for creating ‘NATO of Asian version’
The North Korean Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Freedom Edge trilateral military exercise held in the region, describing it as an attempt to "escalate regional military tensions, exert pressure upon the Far East of Russia and lay siege to China"
Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kazakhstan on July 2-4
The Chinese president will also take part in the 24th meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council
Rapper Kanye West has arrived in Moscow — producer
In early May citing organizers of the concert at the Luzhniki venue that Kanye West would perform on his birthday, June 8, though the information was not confirmed
Disrespect for immunity of countries could be step toward war — Medvedev
"Russia, like most countries of the world, including, incidentally, the United States of America and the largest countries - China, India - is not a party to this theatrical institution called the ICC," the official stressed
Turkey sees BRICS as alternative for developing economic ties — minister
According to Hakan Fidan, talks with BRICS "are in the process of evolution"
Press review: Russia sees US behind Sevastopol attack and Serbian arms flowing to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, 24th
Gazprom delivering 42.4 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to western and central European countries
FSB detains CEO of hypersonic systems research company in high treason case
According to the source, the investigators plan to ask court to put Alexander Kuranov under arrest for two months
Putin highly appreciates projects for production of PD-14 and PD-35 aircraft turbo engines
The Russian leader has no doubt "that these plans will be implemented, and then we will have our own engine for wide-body long-haul aircraft"
Air defenses destroy 36 Ukrainian drones over central Russia last night
Of those, 15 were brought down over the borderline Kursk Region
Russia remains fundamental pillar of UN work — secretary-general
Antonio Guterres also said problems that problems in the UN "normally come from big powers"
Belarus can use nuclear weapons if its independence is threatened — top brass
We have learnt how to handle these weapons, we can use them confidently and we are capable of doing so, Chief of the General Staff Pavel Muraveiko said
Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Dushanbe on July 4-6
Bilateral talks with a small and extended number of participants will be held as part of the visit
West, East have practically no chance to avoid global conflict — Serbian president
There is no hardcore philosophy about this, these are clear, unequivocal things, Vucic said
Russia to continue supplying energy and food to global market despite EU sanctions — MFA
Maria Zakharova reiterated that although the EU sanctions are formally aimed against Russia, they are equally harmful and undermine the security of developing countries
US bases in Europe put on alert amid terror attack threat — TV
A potential terror attack may target US military personnel or facilities
A four-year-old girl died in drone attack in Belgorod Region
According to the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, four other members of her family were wounded
Russia’s steel production declines in May — WSA
Global steel production increased by 1.5% in annual terms to 165.1 mln metric tons
Reformist candidate Pezeshkian leads in Iranian presidential election so far
Mohsen Eslami, spokesperson for the country’s election headquarters said that Massoud Pezeshkian mustered 973,052 votes so far, according to preliminary data
Belarus’ new top diplomats discussed schedule of bilateral contacts with Lavrov
The ministers exchanged views on the current issues of bilateral cooperation, union integration and pressing international problems
Press review: Indian PM to visit Moscow and EU-Ukraine accession talks officially begin
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 26th
Polonez MLRS battalion deploys to Belarusian border with full ammunition load
The Belarusian Defense Ministry did not specify the border area that the Polonez MLRS battalion had deployed to
Marine Le Pen re-elected to France’s National Assembly — TV
Le Pen called on her supporters to come to polling stations on June 7 when the second round of parliamentary elections will be held
Iran threatens ‘obliterating war’ if Israel attacks Lebanon
"Iran deems as psychological warfare the Zionist regime’s propaganda about intending to attack Lebanon", the Iranian mission to the UN said
Russia ready for honest dialogue with the West — deputy foreign minister
"Russia has repeatedly stressed that it does not cut itself off from anyone, and has repeatedly expressed its readiness to cooperate," Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Two civilians wounded in Gorlovka in Ukraine’s shelling attacks
According to city’s mayor Ivan Prikhodko, one more civilian was wounded in a Golrvka suburb
European servicemen won't fight in Ukraine even if they come there — Belgian army chief
Michel Hofman also pointed out that "in any case, this will be a political decision"
State-of-the-art A-100 ‘Premier’ to come as Russia’s response to US AWACS — expert
A-100 ‘flying radars’ will be capable of conducting flights along the borders "to survey" the situation within a range of several hundred or, perhaps, several thousand kilometers as the radar’s exact characteristics are unknown
West to whitewash Kiev amid attack on Sevastopol until last moment — diplomat
According to the diplomat, all this only reinforces the feeling of impunity in the Ukrainian Presidential Office
Novatek to consider sale of up to 30% in Arctic LNG 2 project to Saudi Aramco
Chief Executive Officer Leonid Mikhelson pointed that the company expects a good cooperation under favorable terms
Macron says ready for dialogue with Putin
The French leader pointed out that he "believes in the power of dialogue"
Belarus scrambles Su-30SM fighter jet in snap combat readiness check
A surprise combat readiness inspection of Belarusian troops to fulfil assigned missions began on June 21
Four killed, 20 injured in household gas explosion in Turkey’s Izmir
The building was seriously damaged
Russian troops use tunnel to take large Ukrainian stronghold in Kirov — defense ministry
The detachment’s servicemen cleared and used the more-then-three-kilometer-long tunnel along the Seversky Donetsk canal and came to the rear of the ell-fortified stronghold equipped with firing positions and underground shelters
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant attacked by drones
The attack was senseless again because it only led to additional welding works, an NLMK spokesman said
Musk laughs as Democrats comment on Biden’s performance in presidential debate
He commented on the Democrats pronouncing Biden the winner in the debate in a post
Nobody to be safe from West's geopolitical intrigues, crises in 2024 — Lavrov
The top diplomat pointed out that Russia's partners in the international arena are aware of this situation, and most of them are in solidarity with Moscow that sooner or later the West "will have to accept the realities of a multipolar world, and then all issues will be resolved on the basis of a balance of interests"
Colonel General Afzalov succeeds Surovikin as commander of Aerospace Forces
Prior to this appointment, he was the acting commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces
NATO weapons to be hit in any country from where Russia may be attacked — Medvedev
The senior Russian official added that Moscow proceeded from the fact that all long-range weapons supplied to Ukraine were already "directly operated by servicemen from NATO countries"
Ukrainian military thrown from left bank in Kherson Region, fighting underway on islands
The fighting has moved to the islands, with the Russian army having ramped up activities
Arresting foreign officials may trigger declaration of war — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev made this statement at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum
Biden admits to presidential debate malperformance
He promised that the Democrats would win the November election anyway
National Rally leading first round of parliamentary elections in France
The right-wing party is winning 33% of the vote
Russia’s defense sector adds 500,000 new employees since start of special op
One major plant increased its headcount over the year from 4,800 to 19,500, Denis Lysogorsky noted
Trump to eventually see there is no alternative to Putin's proposals on Ukraine — diplomat
Commenting on US politicians' perception of Vladimir Putin's proposal, Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that "Trump is not the entire US elite"
Ukrainian MP demands Supreme Court oblige parliament to call presidential election
"The latest polls also reveal that people want changes," Alexander Dubinsky said
Direct Russia-US clash to entail massive use of nuclear weapons — expert
Yevgeny Buzhinsky pointed out that despite all the modeling that had been carried out over decades, it is impossible to accurately predict what effect a massive use of nuclear weapons would have on the globe
Russian troops should scale up FAB-3000 bomb strikes at key Ukrainian army sites — expert
"Considering a substantial strike effect of this munition, its use can be recognized as successful," Igor Korotchenko underlined
Russia takes note of drastic changes in security area — Putin
The Russian president said some Western experts don’t see a problem in using nuclear weapons
US’ allies afraid that Biden’s withdrawal from race may impair stability in Europe — TV
Europe and NATO are afraid that Biden’s withdrawal at this advance campaign stage would undermine stability
Key facts about Russia’s advanced Sarmat ICBM system
The missile complex was named after the nomadic Sarmatian tribes who lived in the 6th-4th centuries BC on the territory of present-day Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan
British Navy reports incident in Red Sea
No details were provided
Lavrov, Belarus’ new foreign minister agree to continue close cooperation
The sides discussed current issues of Russian-Belarusian relations, exchanged views on pressing international and regional problems
US defense secretary speaks over phone with Russian defense minister — Pentagon
Secretary Austin also spoke by phone today with Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov
IDF confirms two more military deaths in northern Gaza
The death toll among Israeli troops killed during the new round of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict totaled 670
Liberation of Razdolovka to help Russian army expand bridgehead in Seversk area — expert
"Razdolovka is yet another settlement on the way to liberating Seversk," Igor Kimakovsky pointed out
Press review: US, Russian defense chiefs touch base and new sheriff in town at NATO
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 27th
Burevestnik unit destroys $23.5 mln worth of Ukrainian weapons in two months
According to the report, most of the targets were heavy equipment, weapons, dugouts, and deployment sites
Tanks playing major role in Russian army’s advance in south Donetsk area — top brass
The T-80BVM tank was engineered to operate in a tense environment under heavy enemy fire
Democratic donors hope to exclude Biden from presidential race — NYT
Other donors are hoping that the US president "would have an epiphany and decide to exit on his own."
Medvedev sees risk of civil war in US
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted that the discord in the United States "is somewhat irreconcilable"
Russia expresses concern over Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalation – Foreign Ministry
According to the official representative of the diplomatic department, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Federation regards the escalation of the conflict as a consequence of non-compliance with UN Security Council resolutions
Ukrainian kamikaze drones targeting residential quarters in Berdyansk shot down
All the drones were shot down before they reached the city
US coalition's drone flies too close to Russian plane in Syria — top brass
Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent a collision
18 Israeli troops wounded in drone explosion in Golan Heights — IDF
According to Israel Defense Forces, 17 more soldiers received minor wounds
Houthis show drone boat that hit Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea
The footage aired on the Houthi-own Al Masirah television channel shows the Toofan the Destroyer drone boat and the moment of the attack on the vessel
Russian army liberates Spornoye, Novoaleksandrovka in Donetsk People’s Republic
Units of Battlegroup Center have liberated the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka as a result of successful actions
Putin hopes construction of warships will be cheaper
Russian President said it at a meeting on shipbuilding
France’s presidential coalition to withdraw some 60 candidates in second round — PM
This decision was made to prevent the victory of the opposition right-wing National Rally Party, Gabriel Attal said
OECD raises its forecast for Russia's 2024 GDP growth to 2.6% from 1.8% — report
The organization’s experts believe that in 2025 the Russian economy will grow by 1%
Ukraine loses up to 270 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North
The Ukrainian army also lost a tank, four motor vehicles, a US-made M109 Paladin 155 mm howitzer, a 2A65 Msta-B 152 mm howitzer and three D-30 122 mm howitzers
US’ actions on Korean Peninsula threaten both North Korea and Russia — diplomat
"The treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership that was signed by Russia and North Korea on June 19 is called to play a stabilizing role in Northeastern Asia amid the unprecedented escalation of tension," Vasily Nebenzya said
