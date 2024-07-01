Russian diplomat warns Israel’s potential transfer of Patriots to Ukraine could backfire

UNITED NATIONS, July 1. /TASS/. Israel's potential transfer of Patriot missile defense systems to Ukraine will have political consequences, Russia's UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The weapons, whoever they are sent by <...> to Ukraine, will eventually be destroyed, just like other Western and US weapons. That is obvious. But I assume that this could of course have certain political consequences," he said at a news conference, when asked how this development could affect relations between Israel and Russia.

Nebenzya fielded numerous questions as reporters from around the world packed full the UN press conference room. On July 1, Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for one month.

On June 27, the Financial Times reported there were talks to potentially supply up to eight Israeli Patriot air defense systems to Kiev. It is assumed that Israel will first transfer the systems to the US, which will then make them available to Ukraine. The deal has not been closed yet. The newspaper's sources said that Ukraine had been in contact on this issue with US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security adviser Jake Sullivan, and members of the Israeli government.