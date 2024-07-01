Russia bans entry to 99 Canadian citizens — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Moscow imposes a permanent entry ban on 99 Canadian citizens as a countermeasure, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Following another series of 'waves' of the anti-Russian sanctions Canada’s Justin Trudeau regime announced any time when it wants to score points with Washington and offer ‘moral support’ to Kiev’s pro-Nazi authorities, the Russian side imposes a permanent entry ban on 99 Canadian citizens, who are involved in the elaboration and implementation of Ottawa’s Russophobic course, as a countermeasure," it said.

"Russia has a traditionally friendly attitude toward the people of Canada," has a lot in common with it and distinguishes the current political elite of that country, "who cultivate hatred to anyone challenging the liberal globalist rule-based world order from ordinary Canadians with their problems and plans," the ministry stressed.

"That is why in response to Ottawa’s 'blanket' restrictions imposed regularly not only on Russian leaders, scientists, outstanding actors and athletes, but also on ordinary citizens even in larger quantities that by the American 'elder brother,' our stop list includes only those who instigate hatred and help the criminal Zelensky regime such as lawmakers, officials of various levels, businessmen and defense companies’ managers, experts and media executives who provide the Justin Trudeau team with analytical and propaganda backing," it said.