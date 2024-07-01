Civilian killed in Ukrainian shelling of farm in Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, July 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shelled a farm in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the borderline Belgorod Region’s Shebekino municipality, killing a civilian, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"A man died of injuries at the scene even before the ambulance arrived," the official wrote on his Telegram channel, expressing condolences to the family and friends of the killed man.

Meanwhile, the number of those wounded in Ukrainian attacks over the past day has risen to nine, Gladkov added.