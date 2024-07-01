Russia assumes July presidency of UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS, July 1. /TASS/. Russia began its one-month presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday.

The last time the country coordinated the work of the global body’s key department was in April 2023.

Russia convenes its first UNSC meeting on Monday to approve the agenda of the Security Council for the coming month. After that, Russia’s envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya will hold a press conference, then brief the United Nations General Assembly behind closed doors.

Major events under Russia’s presidency, discussions on how to build a fairer and more democratic world order and ways to resolve the Middle East crisis as well as cooperation between the UN, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), are expected to take place in mid-July. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov had been invited to address a meeting on the latter topic. In addition, Nebenzya has said that the recent Ukrainian attack on civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol, using ATACMS tactical missiles, equipped with cluster warheads, will be raised at the next UNSC meeting.

In all, the UNSC will hold around two dozen open meetings and discussions behind closed doors in July.

The 15 members of the UNSC, including five permanent members - China, France, Great Britain, Russia and the United States, - hold the rotating presidency for one month, following the English alphabetical order of their names. In June, the Republic of Korea held the Security Council presidency, and Sierra Leone will take it from Russia in August.