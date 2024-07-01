French election results reflect broader European trends — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin is closely following the French parliamentary election where the right-wing party National Rally is in the lead, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"We are certainly following the election very closely. What we saw in a number of European countries earlier, including France, these trends are being confirmed," he said.

"I guess we will wait for the second round, even though it’s pretty clear to us what French voters want," the Kremlin spokesman added.

France held the first round of its snap parliamentary election on June 30. The far-right party National Rally and its allies came first, receiving 33.15% of the vote. The leftist New Popular Front was second with 27.99%. The Together for the Republic presidential coalition garnered 20.04%, according to the final results published by the country’s Interior Ministry.

French President Emmanuel Macron decided to dissolve the National Assembly on June 9 after his supporters had faced a defeat in European Parliament elections. The last French president to dissolve parliament was Jacques Chirac in 1997.