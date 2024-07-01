{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East and North Africa

International community set to continue engagement with Afghanistan — UN

There was the third UN-brokered meeting on Afghanistan since May 2023

DUBAI, July 1. /TASS/. The international community will continue contacts with Afghanistan, which is currently ruled by the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia), UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said.

"The discussion confirmed the international community’s unity in its resolve to continue engagement with Afghanistan," she told a news conference in Doha after a meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan.

According to the senior UN official, this meeting was "the first time such a broad cross section of the international community and the de facto authorities have had the opportunity to hold such detailed discussions."

At the same time, she stressed that "this meeting and this process of engagement does not mean normalization or recognition" of the Taliban. "My hope is that the constructive exchanges on the various issues over the last two days have moved us a little closer to resolving some of the problems that are having such a devastating impact on the Afghan people," she said.

Doha hosted a meting of special envoys on Afghanistan on June 30 and July 1. A delegation of the six members of the Talban government took part. Participants in the meeting focused on discussing political and economic aspects of Afghanistan’s further development.

This was the third UN-brokered meeting on Afghanistan since May 2023. The Taliban refused to take part in the previous round of discussions in February 2024 motivating its refusal by the invitation of activists of Afghan civil society.

