Iran to continue efforts to get sanctions lifted regardless of election outcome — analyst

"Sanctions will continue to be the most important problem, namely, how the next president will deal with their negative consequences," Mahmoud Shoori said

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Iran will continue to prioritize efforts to overcome the negative consequences of Western sanctions and get them removed, regardless of who wins the presidential election, said Mahmoud Shoori, member of the board of directors of the Tehran-based Institute of Iranian-Eurasian Studies.

Iran held an early presidential election on June 28, after the previous president, Ebrahim Raisi, was killed in a helicopter crash. None of the four candidates was able to garner more than 50% of the votes needed to win in the first round. Massoud Pezeshkian, a former health minister, and Saeed Jalili, the representative of Iran's spiritual leader in the Supreme National Security Council, will compete in a run-off on July 5. They collected 42.5% and 38.6% of the vote in the first round.

"Whoever of the two candidates comes to power will face serious challenges in both foreign and domestic policy. Sanctions will continue to be the most important problem, namely, how the next president will deal with their negative consequences. In general, the candidates have little leverage to influence this situation," the analyst said.

He added that if Jalili comes to power, he will have better relations with the parliament, where the majority of seats are held by conservatives. Any bills coming from the potential reformist Pezeshkian government could encounter resistance in the legislature.

"It is wrong to think that if Jalili comes to power, Tehran will not hold talks about the lifting of sanctions, and if Pezeshkian comes, he will continue them. I think the decision to negotiate with the West about sanctions was made at the highest level of the entire Iranian polity. However, each of the candidates will use different tools to fight sanctions," Shoori said.

The political analyst said the candidates will have widely diverging views on Iran's foreign policy.

"Pezeshkian has almost no experience in foreign policy. That’s why it is likely that [Foreign Minister in President Hassan Rouhani's government] Mohammad Javad Zarif would handle Iran's relations with foreign countries. I think Pezeshkian will continue the foreign policy course laid down by Rouhani: He will try to balance relations with both the West and the East."

Pezeshkian was health minister in Mohammad Khatami's reformist government from 2001 to 2005 and has been a member of parliament since 2008. During his election campaign, he said the way to lift anti-Iran sanctions would be to restore a deal on Tehran's nuclear program through talks with the US.

Jalili joined the Supreme National Security Council in 2002 and was appointed deputy foreign minister for European and American affairs in 2005. From 2007 to 2013, under President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who is remembered for his hardline policy toward the West, Jalili served as secretary of the Security Council and at the same time as chief negotiator on Tehran's nuclear program. He is known for his skepticism of the nuclear deal negotiated by the Rouhani government. Since 2013, Jalili has officially represented Iran's spiritual leader in the Supreme National Security Council.

Tags
IranSanctions
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli military says it destroyed kilometer-long tunnel in Gaza
The press service said in a statement that the tunnel was discovered by soldiers of the 99th Division of the Israel Defense Forces, the only reserve division currently operating in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Atmosphere in UN Security Council very hostile towards Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that it "will certainly be very difficult" to bring objectivity to the work of the UN Security Council during Russia's one-month chairmanship
Read more
Press review: Putin receives Congolese president and rumors fly after failed Bolivia coup
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 28th
Read more
British Navy reports incident in Red Sea
No details were provided
Read more
Trump says Kiev not winning in conflict with Russia
At the same time, Trump also claimed that Russia "is going to take [entire] Ukraine"
Read more
Xi's attendance at SCO summit to serve as positive signal to neighbors — media
The newspaper noted that Xi Jinping has been attending SCO summits since 2013
Read more
Lavrov, Belarus’ new foreign minister agree to continue close cooperation
The sides discussed current issues of Russian-Belarusian relations, exchanged views on pressing international and regional problems
Read more
Trump says Putin’s conditions for peace in Ukraine ‘not acceptable’
"Look, this is a war that never should have started if we had a leader," former US President said
Read more
Eurasian security conference in Minsk to rival Munich event — Moscow-led bloc's chief
The second international conference on Eurasian security will take place in Minsk between October 31 and November 1, 2024
Read more
Biden confuses Italy and France in recent remarks
The president said that former President Donald Trump would not go to a cemetery in Italy, while referring to the French cemetery of soldiers fallen in the world wars
Read more
US analyst says Biden, Trump misinformed about situation in Ukraine
Both politicians appear to be incompetent about some important issues, according to the professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island Nicolai Petro
Read more
West, East have practically no chance to avoid global conflict — Serbian president
There is no hardcore philosophy about this, these are clear, unequivocal things, Vucic said
Read more
Ukrainian attacks kill over ten Russian citizens, leave more than 90 injured in past week
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Ukrainian armed forces carry out some 300 attacks every day, targeting "homes, hospitals, kindergartens and areas that have never hosted any military facilities"
Read more
Houthis show drone boat that hit Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea
The footage aired on the Houthi-own Al Masirah television channel shows the Toofan the Destroyer drone boat and the moment of the attack on the vessel
Read more
Russian embassies overflowing with requests to relocate to country — MFA
Maria Zakharova also drew attention to the fact that the Russian Foreign Policy Concept touches upon the topic of traditional values 11 times
Read more
US bases in Europe put on alert amid terror attack threat — TV
A potential terror attack may target US military personnel or facilities
Read more
State-of-the-art A-100 ‘Premier’ to come as Russia’s response to US AWACS — expert
A-100 ‘flying radars’ will be capable of conducting flights along the borders "to survey" the situation within a range of several hundred or, perhaps, several thousand kilometers as the radar’s exact characteristics are unknown
Read more
Press review: Dems scramble to replace Biden and Russia continues to feed the world
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 1st
Read more
Kanye West leaves Moscow
Designer Gosha Rubchinskiy was seeing him off
Read more
Lavrov to chair ministerial debates at UNSC on July 16-17
"In general, the UN Security Council’s program will be quite busy," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
EU tariffs on grain from Russia, Belarus enter into effect
According to head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision of Russia Sergey Dankvert, this decision will harm European food and port industries
Read more
Fico gets set to return to office after assassination attempt — defense minister
The assassination attempt on Robert Fico took place on May 15 in the town of Gandlova in western Slovakia
Read more
Civilian killed in Ukrainian shelling of farm in Russia’s Belgorod Region
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the number of those wounded in Ukrainian attacks over the past day has risen to nine
Read more
Biden admits to presidential debate malperformance
He promised that the Democrats would win the November election anyway
Read more
Ukrainian intel service foils plot to overthrow government
The SBU also said that the detainees had been plotting to destabilize the social and political situation in Ukraine and disseminate information about the developments in Kiev, including in foreign media outlets
Read more
Ten apartments, eight private houses damaged in missile attack on Sevastopol — authorities
According to the report, seven vehicles and a motorcycle were also damaged
Read more
Key facts about Russia’s advanced Sarmat ICBM system
The missile complex was named after the nomadic Sarmatian tribes who lived in the 6th-4th centuries BC on the territory of present-day Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 15 times in past day
Russian military police units conducted patrols in the Aleppo, Raqqa, and al-Hasakah governorates
Read more
Egypt has no plans to build another crossing on border with Gaza — TV
Cairo did not give its consent to relocate the Rahaf crossing on the border with Gaza or to build a new one near Kerem Shalom
Read more
Russian envoy calls for re-establishing Euro-Atlantic security
According to Konstantin Gavrilov, Russia will have to develop its own ways of ensuring global and regional security jointly with its partners and all interested players
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Kharkov Region, DPR over past day — top brass
Russian troops destroyed Ukrainian Air Force aircraft at a military airfield and an armament repair center over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Ukrainian government bringing doom and gloom to its people — politician
"Thuggish Ukrainian nationalists, who are now being looked at as heroes," are also reaping benefits," Viktor Medvedchuk writes
Read more
Belgorod Region head reveals number of Ukrainian UAV attacks, says child dead in shelling
Also, Ukrainian forces shelled settlements across the region 10 times on Sunday, killing a seven-year-old girl and injuring seven people, Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Read more
Xi Jinping offers Australia to form 'mature, fruitful' partnership
Chinese leader specified that Beijing seeks to develop connections with Canberra based on principles of mutual benefit and respect
Read more
FSB detains CEO of hypersonic systems research company in high treason case
According to the source, the investigators plan to ask court to put Alexander Kuranov under arrest for two months
Read more
Argentine authorities say coup attempt in Bolivia was staged
The Administration of President of Argentina Javier Milei says that the circumstances of the coup appeared unconvincing for the government from the start
Read more
Kiev bracing for two-fold drop in Western financing by 2027
Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted that the cabinet of ministers is hoping to develop an "additional package of measures" which will add 340 bln hryvnias ($8.4 bln) annually to the budget from 2025 to 2027
Read more
Evo Morales accuses Bolivia’s Luiz Arce of staging coup attempt
"President Luiz Arce deceived the people of Bolivia and the world," former president of Bolivia said
Read more
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Read more
Russian forces repel six Ukrainian attempts to infiltrate LPR over week — military expert
Andrey Marochko also said that over the past week, Russian troops have eliminated two tanks, three Grad multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 15 radio-electronic warfare stations, 96 field artillery guns, as well as 160 various vehicles of the Ukrainian army
Read more
Four killed, 20 injured in household gas explosion in Turkey’s Izmir
The building was seriously damaged
Read more
Arresting foreign officials may trigger declaration of war — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev made this statement at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum
Read more
Hezbollah drones strike Israeli tank force’s base
A command center and a barrack of soldiers of tank battalions were struck
Read more
Ukrainians fail to break through near Dnepryany in Kherson Region — governor
Dnepryany is a township on the left bank of the Dnieper River, situated 15km east from the village of Krynki
Read more
DPR security agencies emphasize strategic importance of liberating Novopokrovskoye
"Taking Novopokrovskoye, as well as any other settlement, has its own strategic significance," the source said
Read more
CSTO has no plans to strengthen its military component as it monitors NATO’s moves — chief
"The situation in the Eastern European region of collective security, certainly, remains our focus," Imangali Tasmagambetov underlined
Read more
18 drones downed over Russia’s Bryansk Region
Kiev's attempt to carry out an attack has been thwarted, governor said
Read more
Wimbledon tennis tournament kicks off in London
Russian players will compete in neutral status
Read more
Baku, Yerevan may finalize peace treaty in few months — Azerbaijani president
At the same time, Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the peace agreement can be signed only if Armenia changes its constitution
Read more
Air defenses destroy 36 Ukrainian drones over central Russia last night
Of those, 15 were brought down over the borderline Kursk Region
Read more
Voters in US, EU discontented with leaders, want them gone — Duma speaker
Incumbent leaders are "abjectly failing," as US and European nationals "are voting against, wishing to see them gone," Vyacheslav Volodin said
Read more
Marine Le Pen re-elected to France’s National Assembly — TV
Le Pen called on her supporters to come to polling stations on June 7 when the second round of parliamentary elections will be held
Read more
Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Dushanbe on July 4-6
Bilateral talks with a small and extended number of participants will be held as part of the visit
Read more
Putin highly appreciates projects for production of PD-14 and PD-35 aircraft turbo engines
The Russian leader has no doubt "that these plans will be implemented, and then we will have our own engine for wide-body long-haul aircraft"
Read more
Right in the lead, Macron calls for unity: French election results
The right-wing National Rally party and allied forces lead after the first round of the French parliamentary elections with 33.15% of the vote
Read more
Far-right National Rally leads first voting round in France — Interior Ministry
It is reported that voter turnout hit 66.71%, or the highest since 2002
Read more
North Korea blames US, Japan, South Korea for creating ‘NATO of Asian version’
The North Korean Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Freedom Edge trilateral military exercise held in the region, describing it as an attempt to "escalate regional military tensions, exert pressure upon the Far East of Russia and lay siege to China"
Read more
Russia not to divulge details of possible deployment of short-and medium-range missiles
On June 28, at a meeting with the Russian Security Council, Putin reiterated that, after the US withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, Russia pledged that it would refrain from manufacturing and deploying such systems as long as the United States refuses to deploy them in any part of the world
Read more
Russia and China need to minimize use of SWIFT in mutual settlements — expert
Yulia Kapranova noted that "China is actively internationalizing its CIPS system, inviting leading American and European banks as shareholders"
Read more
Russian troops use tunnel to take large Ukrainian stronghold in Kirov — defense ministry
The detachment’s servicemen cleared and used the more-then-three-kilometer-long tunnel along the Seversky Donetsk canal and came to the rear of the ell-fortified stronghold equipped with firing positions and underground shelters
Read more
Election outcome in France won’t significantly alter Russia policy, says expert
"The situation is critical," Andrey Bystritsky continued, saying that the results of the election were vulnerable to some clever spin-doctoring
Read more
West cares little about human lives, is interested in Russia’s resources — Serbian leader
Vucic stressed earlier that the Ukrainian conflict cannot be ended right now
Read more
First round of parliamentary election shows fading trust in Macron — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev emphasized that in the first round, the French often vote with their hearts, while in the second round - with their heads
Read more
Taliban interested in constructive relations with Western countries
Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called on the international community to "separate Afghanistan's internal affairs from foreign policy"
Read more
Russian troops should scale up FAB-3000 bomb strikes at key Ukrainian army sites — expert
"Considering a substantial strike effect of this munition, its use can be recognized as successful," Igor Korotchenko underlined
Read more
Biden’s family implores him to stay in presidential race — CNN
According to the sources, the president’s close ones implore him to keep fighting and expressed their "unequivocal support" during the family get-together at Camp David
Read more
Arabs remove Hezbollah from list of terrorist organizations — senior Arab League official
"The military escalation in the south poses a severe challenge to security and stability not only in Lebanon, but also across the Middle East, especially if the conflict spills over," Hossam Zaki said
Read more
Stepovaya Novoselovka's liberation to pave way for Russian offensive on Kupyansk — expert
"Deliveries of arms and ammunition still continue to Kupyansk-Uzlovoy, even though we are constantly carrying out strikes on this settlement," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Russia plans to do much during its presidency of UNSC — Kremlin spokesman
Russia took over the month-long presidency of the UN Security Council on July 1
Read more
Russia develops single-use combat drone to intercept enemy UAVs
It is noted that before destroying an enemy UAV, the Vogan must get a corresponding command from an operator who makes a decision based on the image from the drone’s video camera
Read more
Russian forces destroy over 34,000 Ukrainian soldiers at LPR borders in June
In June, Russian troops destroyed 16 Ukrainian tanks, a Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun, 362 field artillery guns, 23 electronic warfare stations, almost 500 various combat vehicles and 77 field ammunition depots at the LPR frontiers, Andrey Marochko specified
Read more
Russian troops create ZVeraBoi counter-drone buggy in Ukraine operation
The vehicle’s front part features a turret with two mounted PKT machine-guns and an improvised six-barrel muzzle-loading shotgun placed between them
Read more
French election results reflect broader European trends — Kremlin
"I guess we will wait for the second round, even though it’s pretty clear to us what French voters want," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
China launches rail service with Europe via Russia — Xinhua news agency
The freight train with construction materials, household electronics and other goods department from the Beijing’s logistical hub in Pinggu district to Moscow
Read more
France’s presidential coalition to withdraw some 60 candidates in second round — PM
This decision was made to prevent the victory of the opposition right-wing National Rally Party, Gabriel Attal said
Read more
Ukraine needs some 200,000 recruits to address troop shortages — newspaper
In order to address its troop shortage, Kiev reportedly needs to recruit at least 50,000 people every quarter
Read more
Russia assumes July presidency of UN Security Council
Russia convenes its first UNSC meeting on Monday to approve the agenda of the Security Council for the coming month
Read more
Ukraine moving troops to border with Belarus cause of concern for Russia, too — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Moscow and Belarus have special formats of dialogue between all relevant agencies, including special services
Read more
18 Israeli troops wounded in drone explosion in Golan Heights — IDF
According to Israel Defense Forces, 17 more soldiers received minor wounds
Read more
Press review: US, Russian defense chiefs touch base and new sheriff in town at NATO
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 27th
Read more
Kremlin criticizes Stoltenberg’s comments about China
"We are confident that our Chinese friends can themselves provide a proper evaluation of such statements," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Committee recommends Federation Council suspend Russia's OSCE PA membership
According to the draft statement, Russian senators and State Duma MPs are adamant that restricting parliamentarians who represent the people from taking part in OSCE PA events is unacceptable
Read more
Minsk ready to respond to any scenario on border with Ukraine
According to Dmitry Krutoy, currently the Belarusian side is closely monitoring the situation
Read more
Biden’s team thwarts calls for his replacement after debate failure — Washington Post
According to the report, Biden’s campaign made private calls to campaign donors and Democratic lawmakers
Read more
A four-year-old girl died in drone attack in Belgorod Region
According to the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, four other members of her family were wounded
Read more
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Read more
National Rally leading first round of parliamentary elections in France
The right-wing party is winning 33% of the vote
Read more
Iran threatens ‘obliterating war’ if Israel attacks Lebanon
"Iran deems as psychological warfare the Zionist regime’s propaganda about intending to attack Lebanon", the Iranian mission to the UN said
Read more
NATO weapons to be hit in any country from where Russia may be attacked — Medvedev
The senior Russian official added that Moscow proceeded from the fact that all long-range weapons supplied to Ukraine were already "directly operated by servicemen from NATO countries"
Read more
US Supreme Court rules Trump has partial immunity from prosecution
"At least with respect to the president’s exercise of his core constitutional powers, this immunity must be absolute," the ruling said
Read more
Rapper Kanye West has arrived in Moscow — producer
In early May citing organizers of the concert at the Luzhniki venue that Kanye West would perform on his birthday, June 8, though the information was not confirmed
Read more
Hungary becomes chair of European Council amid sharp disagreements with EU
Hungary begins its six-month presidency in the European Council amid serious disagreements with the EU management
Read more
Kremlin condemns refusal to accredit Russian media for NATO summit in US
"This shows that NATO and the relevant services of the alliance resort to discriminatory policies against the media," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
Belarus can use nuclear weapons if its independence is threatened — top brass
We have learnt how to handle these weapons, we can use them confidently and we are capable of doing so, Chief of the General Staff Pavel Muraveiko said
Read more
Russian army liberates Spornoye, Novoaleksandrovka in Donetsk People’s Republic
Units of Battlegroup Center have liberated the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka as a result of successful actions
Read more
Musk laughs as Democrats comment on Biden’s performance in presidential debate
He commented on the Democrats pronouncing Biden the winner in the debate in a post
Read more
Biden’s participation in election race depends on his wife’s decision — NBC
Biden is expected to discuss the future of his re-election campaign with family at Camp David on Sunday
Read more
Kazakh president highlights 'ambitious plans' to deepen relations with China
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, given the high pace of cooperation between the two countries, the goal of taking bilateral trade to the $100 bln level looks achievable
Read more
US’ allies afraid that Biden’s withdrawal from race may impair stability in Europe — TV
Europe and NATO are afraid that Biden’s withdrawal at this advance campaign stage would undermine stability
Read more
Russian official highlights growing threat coming from Ukraine's jet-powered drones
According to Andrey Tabekin, experts are currently working on ways to jam such drones
Read more
Ukrainian military thrown from left bank in Kherson Region, fighting underway on islands
The fighting has moved to the islands, with the Russian army having ramped up activities
Read more