MOSCOW, July1. /TASS/. Russia has a lot to do during its presidency of the United Nations Security Council in July, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"The agenda is more than busy, so a great deal of work is to be done. Russia has always been committed to its obligations, has been holding a responsible position and calling on all other countries to do the same," he said.

Russia took over the month-long presidency of the UN Security Council on July 1. Last time it coordinated the work of the world organization’s key structure was in April 023.