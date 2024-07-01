Lavrov to chair ministerial debates at UNSC on July 16-17

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will chair ministerial debates at the United Nations Security Council on July 16 and 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Three major events are planned during Russia’s presidency (of the UN Security Council - TASS). Open ministerial-level debates on the topic of multilateral cooperation in the interests of forming a fairer, democratic and sustainable world order will be held on July 16 and open ministerial-level debates on the situation in the Middle East will be held on July 17. <…> These two events will be chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," it said.

The third event - debates on cooperation between the United Nations and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (CSO) - will take place on July 19.

"In general, the UN Security Council’s program will be quite busy," the ministry said. "Meetings will be organized on the situation in Haiti, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, West Africa and the Sahel region, Yemen, Cyprus, Colombia, Lebanon, and Syria, as well as on the activity of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia. It is planned to extend the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti, the UN Mission to support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA), and the sanction regime against the Cental African Republic."

According to the ministry, the agenda also includes a meeting on the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2720 on the humanitarian mechanism for the Gaza Strip with the participation of Sigrid Kaag, UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza.

"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible participant in the international community, Russia will traditionally do its utmost to ensure the smooth operation of this body. Bearing this mind, Russia will direct its colleagues toward efforts to find common ground with due account of the interests of all parties concerned," the ministry said.

Russia took over presidency of the UN Security Council on July 1, 2024.