Ukraine moving troops to border with Belarus cause of concern for Russia, too — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. As an ally of Minsk, Moscow treats Ukraine’s move to pull troops to its border with Belarus as its own problem, too, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This causes concern both for Minsk and Moscow, for we are allies and partners, indeed," he said.

"Belarus is an ally [in the Union State], we have special formats of dialogue between all relevant agencies, including special services. And our defense ministries stay in constant contact with each other as partners," Peskov stressed.

When asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin could discuss the issue with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, the Russian presidential spokesman replied that the two leaders may do so if they "deem it necessary."

Earlier, the Belarusian General Staff reported that Ukraine had been moving more troops to its border with the republic. Chief of the General Staff Major General Pavel Muraveiko said that active Ukrainian troop movements, sporadic drone flights across the border as well as mining activity and the installation of engineering fortifications had been registered. Belarus has deployed additional forces, including artillery, to the border area.