US bases in Europe put on alert amid terror attack threat — TV

NEW YORK, June 30. /TASS/. US military bases in Europe have been put on high alert over a terror attack threat, CNN said, citing US officials.

According to them, a potential terror attack may target US military personnel or facilities. One of the officials noted that this is the highest level of alert in at least ten years.

These measures are in place in particular in Stuttgart, which is home to the US European Command. No further details were disclosed but European authorities earlier warned about a potential threat of a terror attack during the Olympic Games in Paris and the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.