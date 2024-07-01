Russian forces destroy over 34,000 Ukrainian soldiers at LPR borders in June

LUGANSK, July 1. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled 133 Ukrainian army attacks at the borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and destroyed over 34,000 enemy troops and foreign mercenaries in June, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Monday.

The Ukrainian military has suffered the heaviest casualties in that frontline area since the beginning of this year, the expert specified.

"Over the past month, 133 enemy attacks were repulsed and an insignificant decline in assault operations is observed. The enemy’s losses over the reporting period in that frontline area amounted to about 34,785 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries, or 11,295 more compared to May. These are the largest losses of the Ukrainian armed formations since the beginning of this year in that frontline area. It should also be noted that the trend of the enemy’s mounting losses has been observed since February this year," the expert said.

In June, Russian troops destroyed 16 Ukrainian tanks, a Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun, 362 field artillery guns, 23 electronic warfare stations, almost 500 various combat vehicles and 77 field ammunition depots at the LPR frontiers, he specified.