Ten apartments, eight private houses damaged in missile attack on Sevastopol — authorities

SEVASTOPOL, July 1. /TASS/. Ten apartments in two apartment buildings and eight private houses were damaged by the Ukrainian armed forces missile attack on Sevastopol on June 29, according to revised data, director of the city's internal policy department Sergey Bezdolny said at a meeting in the city government.

"To date, the commission of the Balaklava district has worked out that <...> the number of damaged houses and households has increased. There are ten apartments in two apartment buildings and eight private houses. Seven vehicles and a motorcycle were also [damaged]," Bezdolny said.

On June 29, Russian air defenses destroyed two aerial targets in the sky above the water area and near Balaklava in Sevastopol. According to the city governor, four civilians were injured as a result of the missile attack. Damage was recorded in three private houses, while the blast wave blew out the windows of several apartments.