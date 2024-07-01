Macron expects his coalition to secure at least 150 seats in 577-seat parliament — radio

PARIS, July 1. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron expects that his Together for the Republic coalition will be able to get at least 150 seats in the National Assembly (the lower house of the parliament) in the snap parliamentary election, the RMC radio station said citing sources.

According to its sources, last night, the president and his team calculated the number of mandates the presidential coalition can claim. He also discussed the prospects for concluding agreements and creating an alliance that brings in both left-wing and right-wing candidates loyal to him. As the radio station points out, the coalition hopes to prevent the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, Jordan Bardella, from winning a majority and becoming prime minister.

A party needs to win 289 seats in the 577-strong National Assembly to achieve an absolute majority.

Earlier, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that about 60 candidates from the presidential coalition Together for the Republic will withdraw from the race in the second round of the parliamentary election to give their votes to the left and prevent the National Union from securing victory.

France held the first round of its snap parliamentary election on June 30. The far-right party National Rally and its allies came first, receiving 33% of the vote. The leftist New Popular Front was second with 28%. The Together for the Republic presidential coalition garnered 20%. The second, deciding, round will be held on July 7.

French President Emmanuel Macron decided to dissolve the National Assembly on June 9 after his supporters had faced a defeat in European Parliament elections. The last French president to dissolve parliament was Jacques Chirac in 1997.