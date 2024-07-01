China launches rail service with Europe via Russia — Xinhua news agency

BEIJING, July 1. /TASS/. China has launched the regular freight service with Europe through Russia, the Xinhua news agency said, citing the country’s largest logistical provider Sinotrans.

"The launch of this scheduled freight train will make it possible to ship goods directly from Beijing to Europe, reducing costs and increasing efficiency," the agency said, citing Deputy CEO of the North China office of Sinotrans Geng Zhanfeng.

The freight train with construction materials, household electronics and other goods department from the Beijing’s logistical hub in Pinggu district to Moscow. Goods will be shipped along this route at least once per month, starting from Monday.

The trial launch of the train along this route took place last March.