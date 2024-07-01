Far-right National Rally leads first voting round in France — Interior Ministry

PARIS, July 1. /TASS/. France’s far-right National Rally and allied right-wing parties won the first round of a snap legislative election with 33.15% of the vote, the final results released by the republic’s Interior Ministry show.

The New Popular Front, a left-wing alliance of parties, came in second with 27.99%, while the president’s centrist coalition scored 20.04%.

Voter turnout hit 66.71%, or the highest since 2002, Le Parisien reported.

According to France Bleu radio, the results may change slightly after a vote recount in some districts.

On June 9, French President Emmanuel Macron announced his decision to dissolve the National Assembly and organize early parliamentary elections following the crushing defeat of the presidential Renaissance Party at the elections to the European Parliament. The last time the lower house was dissolved was in 1997 by President Jacques Chirac.