Russia, China request fish products safety information from Japan

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Representatives of the Chinese delegation supported the request of the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) to Japan for provision of information required to confirm safety of fish products from Japan, the watchdog said after participation in the meeting of the Committee on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The Japanese side again attempted to convince WTO members of radiation safety of their foods after elimination of consequences of the incident at the Fukushina Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in 2011 and lack of threat for human health.

"Representatives of the Chinese delegation supported the request of Rosselkhoznadzor to the Japanese side on provision of comprehensive scientifically justified information required to confirm safety of fish products from Japan, including the opportunity for sampling on the location of water discharge from the NPP until the moment of its completion," the Russian regulator said.

Russia applied an extraordinary measure and introduced restrictions of fish and seafood supplies from Japan in October 2023 to protect against risks occurring when foods with radioactive contamination enter the market, the authority added.