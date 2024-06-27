Arresting foreign officials may trigger declaration of war — Medvedev

ST. PETERSBURG, June 27. /TASS/. Attempts to hold foreign officials responsible may trigger a declaration of war, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPILF).

"Executing an illegal and invalid decision on arresting the officials of a specific country may serve as a declaration of war," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Legal Forum was established in 2011. It is a major venue for professional discussions on civilian rights protection, business, improvement of legal practice and advertising legislative initiatives for the development of legal culture. In 2023, the forum brought together over 3,800 people from 54 countries of the world. TASS is the event’s general information partner.