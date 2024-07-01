Russia sees good prospects for cooperation between countries under Western sanctions

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia thinks it makes sense for the countries facing the West’s sanction pressure to work together to create mechanisms immune to restriction, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official said.

"We think that the idea of consolidating efforts of countries under the West’s sanction pressure has good prospects because sanctions is one of the most prevalent and tough instruments of neo-colonial coercion the West is currently using," Alexey Drobinin, director of the ministry’s foreign policy planning, told a roundtable meeting at Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament).

According to the diplomat, these countries can establish joint mechanisms that would be "immune to sanctions in various areas." "First of all, in the area of financial cooperation, transport communications, and industrial collaboration," he added.