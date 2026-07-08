Sova-55 aircraft-type reconnaissance UAV unveiled at Kazan exhibition

KAZAN, July 8. /TASS/. The Sova-55 aircraft-type reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with a range of 500 km has been unveiled at the Drone Expo 2026 International Unmanned Aerial Systems Exhibition, a spokesman for Groza Group told TASS.

"The Sova-55 UAV is a hybrid reconnaissance drone. This is the first time this UAV has been presented. It operates on a hybrid propulsion system and can stay in the air for 12 hours, equivalent to a range of 500 km. The Sova is used primarily for reconnaissance. Its secondary purpose is to carry FPV attack drones and repeaters. It can carry a payload of up to 15 kg," the company representative said. According to the source, the aircraft has a wingspan of 470 cm, and a maximum takeoff weight of 56 kg. The drone can fly at an altitude of up to 5 km. Its cruising speed is 27 m/s (100 km/h), and its maximum speed is 35 m/s (126 km/h). The aircraft can be operated in temperatures ranging from -30 to +45 degrees Celsius.

The Drone Expo 2026 exhibition is taking place from July 8 to 10 in the capital of Tatarstan at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center. Over 200 leading companies from more than 20 countries will present cutting-edge unmanned systems technologies and components.