Russian stock market closes higher across major indices

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The ruble-denominated MOEX Index gained 0.87% to close at 2,164.42 points at the end of Monday’s main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose 0.93% to 889.88 points. The yuan edged up by 1.15 kopecks to 11.3285 rubles.

"The MOEX Index opened the week higher, briefly rising 2,200 points. The main gains were driven by oil and gas stocks, which recouped rising oil prices. The geopolitical backdrop remains tense in the context of the Ukrainian conflict," noted Andrey Smirnov, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

"Bank Saint Petersburg's common shares (+7.8%) led the gains today without any news, possibly due to expectations of strong financial results for the bank for the second quarter and first half of 2026," noted Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Global.

The leading decliners were shares of developer LSR (-14.1%), which plunged as the stock went ex-dividend today following the dividend record date, she added.

BCS World of Investments forecasts the MOEX Index to trade within the 2,125-2,225 point range on Tuesday, with the dollar expected at 76-78 rubles and the yuan at 11.2-11.5 rubles.

Meanwhile, Freedom Global expects the MOEX Index to fluctuate between 2,100 and 2,200 points on Tuesday. Its forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates stands at 77-79 rubles, 86-88 rubles, and 11.3-11.7 rubles, respectively.

Tsifra Broker points out that market sentiment has improved slightly at the start of the week. "The peak of the dividend season this year may provide some support for market sentiment. <...> The coming days will show how sustainable the stock market recovery attempt will be, against which the Moscow Exchange Index may begin to consolidate in the 2,150-2,250 point range," notes Tsifra Broker analyst Alexander Dudnikov.