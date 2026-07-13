Russia exports record volumes of wheat to several African countries in 2025-2026 season

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia exported record volumes of wheat to a number of African countries during the agricultural season that ended on June 30, 2026 (July 1, 2025 - June 30, 2026), the federal Agroexport center told TASS.

Amid a surge in import demand, Russian exporters shipped a record 10 mln metric tons of wheat to Egypt between July 2025 and June 2026, up 6% from the 2024-2025 agricultural season and 27% above the average for the past five years. Egypt remained the largest importer of Russian wheat both in Africa and globally, Agroexport emphasized.

Sudan also purchased a record volume of Russian wheat. Shipments totaled about 2.2 mln metric tons, twice as much as in the 2024-2025 agricultural season and double the average for the past five years.

Russian exporters shipped around 6.7 mln metric tons of wheat to Sub-Saharan Africa during the completed season, up 3% from the 2024/25 agricultural season and 34% above the average for the past five seasons. Record volumes were exported to Kenya (up 40% compared with the 2024/25 season and 83% above the five-season average, to about 1.8 mln metric tons), Tanzania (around 900,000 metric tons, up 17% and 49%, respectively), Uganda (500,000 metric tons, up 42% and 83%), Djibouti (more than 350,000 metric tons, up 43% and twofold), Somalia (nearly 230,000 metric tons, up 33% and threefold), among others.

"Africa remains one of the key markets for Russian wheat exports. At the same time, the bulk of supplies has traditionally been destined for North Africa. Over the past 10 seasons, including the 2025-2026 season, the ratio has stood at approximately 70% to 30% in favor of North Africa," Agroexport analysts noted.

The federal center stressed that diversifying export destinations helps minimize fluctuations in demand from individual countries. "The growing role of Sub-Saharan Africa in the structure of Russian wheat exports is expected to become a key driver of the development of Russia's grain exports to the African continent," Agroexport said.