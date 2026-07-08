Russian wheat exports up almost 14% to 48 mln tons in 2025/2026 agricultural season

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia increased its wheat exports by 13.7% to 48 mln tons during the agricultural season (July 1, 2025 - June 30, 2026) that has been completed, according to preliminary data, the analytical center of Rusagrotrans company told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, total wheat exports for the 2025/26 season reached 48 mln tons compared to 42.2 mln tons in 2024/25, representing an increase of 13.7%," the center said.

Russia increased wheat supplies to all top five importers despite a sharp rise in global market competition from other suppliers during the past season, including in regions critical to Russia, such as the Middle East, North Africa, and other parts of Africa.

Specifically, 9.7 mln tons were exported to Egypt, 7.4 mln tons to Turkey, 2.3 mln tons to Sudan, 2 mln tons to Saudi Arabia, and 1.9 mln tons to Kenya.