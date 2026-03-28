Air defenses down 155 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Air defenses downed 155 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 155 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on March 27 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on March 28 (8:00 p.m. - 4:00 a.m. GMT). The drones were shot down over the Bryansk, Leningrad, Smolensk, Belgorod, Kursk, Pskov, Kaluga, Tver, Voronezh, Rostov, Ryazan, Oryol, Tula, Yaroslavl, Novgorod and Moscow regions, as well as over Crimea," the statement reads.