Incompatibility of EAEU and EU, respect for Armenia’s choice: statements by Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia regularly hears peculiar statements about mythical "attacks from the north" against Armenia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated as he opened the talks with the Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, in Moscow.

The top Russian diplomat noted that Moscow sees Yerevan as an ally and strategic partner and is interested in Armenia being a strong, self-sufficient country.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the foreign minister.

Membership in EAEU and EU

The European Union constantly presents post-Soviet countries with "us vs. them" rhetoric: "This is their logic, which has been applied in the post-Soviet space for more than 20 years now."

Membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) cannot be compatible with joining the European Union (EU), but Russia will "fully respect" Armenia’s choice: "You know our position. It is not driven by any ideological motives, but flows from realities."

Moscow-Yerevan relations

Russia continues to be Armenia’s primary trade and economic partner, and Moscow is committed to expanding this cooperation: "We take this role very seriously. We are dedicated to broadening our collaboration in every possible way and implementing major infrastructure projects."

Russia is interested in Armenia being a sovereign and self-sufficient country: "We have repeatedly stated that Armenia has its own sovereign choice."

Russia will always "sacredly preserve the memory of the contribution the Armenian people made to the victory over Nazism."

Western provocations

It is "somewhat strange" for Russia to hear statements about mythical "attacks from the north" against Armenia, "that some mythical attacks from the north are being prepared against Armenia, including an existential threat from the Collective Security Treaty Organization."

Moscow is surprised to hear signals from the West about Russia’s alleged possible interference in Armenia’s upcoming parliamentary elections: "Your election campaign for the parliamentary elections is beginning. And I can simply assure you that when signals are heard from abroad that someone is planning to interfere, with a clear hint at Russia, and when calls appear from Yerevan to the European Union: help us prevent such interference, it is odd for us."

Responsible politicians in Yerevan understand that these statements are made for provocative purposes: "I have no doubt whatsoever that responsible politicians in Yerevan are fully aware that these approaches are being made for purely provocative purposes."

Situation in South Caucasus

Russia views Armenia as an ally and strategic partner, despite the ongoing complex situation in the South Caucasus: "Armenia is our ally, a strategic partner. We see how complex the situation is developing in the South Caucasus."

The previously reached tripartite agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia remain relevant and allow for the resolution of all economic, transport, and logistical issues in the South Caucasus: "All obstacles to the normal functioning of the entire region as a unified whole must be removed. We are ready for this."