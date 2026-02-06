MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Europe will have to pay the US with what remains of its sovereignty, and the situation with Greenland is definitely just the beginning, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Max channel.

He stated that by refusing Russian energy resources, Europe has driven itself into a monstrous trap and fallen "into critical dependence on American gas." And now it will do everything Washington demands, the security official pointed out.

"And the issue here is no longer [US President Donald] Trump, who is so disliked by the current idiots. The EU members will have to pay with what remains of their sovereignty. And Greenland is just the beginning..." Medvedev pointed out.