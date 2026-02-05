MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The trilateral negotiations on a peace agreement with Ukraine are continuing in the United Arab Emirates, a source told TASS.

Special Representative of the Russian President, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said that there is progress in the negotiations, although warmongers are trying to thwart it.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the meetings.

Contacts in Abu Dhabi

- Negotiations on Ukraine are continuing in the United Arab Emirates, a source told TASS.

- The first round of the security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States was held on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi.

- The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian army.

- On February 4, the second round started.

The course of negotiations

- The source told TASS that "economic aspects, the territorial issue, the mechanism of the ceasefire" are being discussed.

- Moscow demands global recognition of Donbass as Russian as part of a large treaty, a Western source told TASS in Abu Dhabi.

- Security guarantees for Ukraine may stipulate a rapid response by multinational forces, not any kind of peacekeepers, the Western source said.

- The UAE may issue a communique after the talks rather than a common document, a source told TASS.

- According to the source, the atmosphere at the talks is more businesslike than at any of the previous meetings.

Dmitriev's statements

- There is progress and "positive advancement" in the negotiations, although "warmongers from Europe and Britain are trying to thwart it," Dmitriev said.

- Work on resumption of economic cooperation between Russia and the United States is progressing positively, he noted.