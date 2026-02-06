Two Russian women arrested at military base in California were in US illegally — ICE

WASHINGTON, February 6. /TASS/. Two female Russian citizens who were arrested last month allegedly for entering a US military base in California were in the United States illegally, a spokesperson for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told TASS.

"ICE arrested Natalia Dudina, a criminal illegal alien from Russia at Camp Pendleton Main Gate, January 17. ICE arrested Krystina Malyshko, an illegal alien from Russia at Camp Pendleton Main Gate, January 17," he said in response to a query.

The ICE official noted that the two women will remain in custody pending immigration proceedings. According to him, Dudina was previously arrested by the Los Angeles police "for domestic violence and assault," but local law enforcement officers released her into the community later.

Also, ICE shared that the two female Russian nationals arrived in the United States on December 11, 2021 through the land port of entry in San Ysidro on the border with Mexico.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy to the United States told TASS that the US authorities had detained two Russian women, who allegedly drove onto the territory of a military base in California and are now facing repatriation. The two women are in custody at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego, according to information released on the ICE website.