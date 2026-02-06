US finance chief says new sanctions on Russia depend on Ukraine talks

WASHINGTON, February 6. /TASS/. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that additional US sanctions against Russia depend on talks aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict.

According to him, further anti-Russian sanctions may affect tankers in the so-called shadow fleet. "We will see where the peace talks go," Reuters quoted Bessent as saying at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Thursday.

On October 22, the US Department of the Treasury included two Russian oil majors, Rosneft and Lukoil, in a new package of anti-Russian sanctions. At the same time, it issued a number of general licenses back then, authorizing certain operations with these two companies and their subsidiaries necessary to wind down of business with them until November 21. Later, the Treasury extended the validity of licenses for certain transactions with Lukoil’s overseas assets to December 13.