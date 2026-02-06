Japan remains committed to peace treaty with Russia despite tense ties — official

TOKYO, February 6. /TASS/. The Japanese government maintains its position that the issue of the Northern Territories, as Japan calls the southern part of the Kuril Islands, must be resolved and a peace agreement reached with Russia, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato said.

"The issue of the Northern Territories remains the most important matter in Russia-Japan relations. The government maintains its position that the question of ownership of the four northern islands (southern Kuril islands - TASS) must be resolved and a peace treaty with Russia signed," he said.

He reiterated Tokyo’s position that "relations between Japan and Russia remain tense" due to the situation in Ukraine, but said Japan is "determined to continue dialogue with the Russian side."

At the same time, Sato acknowledged the declining interest among the Japanese youth in the issue. He said the government would take measures to "raise public knowledge." Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s participation in the annual National Rally to Demand the Return of the Northern Territories, scheduled for February 7, is still under consideration, Sato added.

Moscow and Tokyo have been in negotiations on a peace treaty based on the outcome of World War II since the mid-20th century. The main obstacle to such an accord remains the disagreement over rights to the southern part of the Kuril Islands. After the war, the entire archipelago was incorporated into the Soviet Union, but Japan disputes the ownership of the islands of Iturup, Kunashir and Shikotan, as well as several small uninhabited islands. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that Russia’s sovereignty over these islands is based on a firm legal foundation and is indisputable. After Tokyo imposed anti-Russian sanctions over the situation in Ukraine, Russia suspended consultations with Japan on a peace treaty.