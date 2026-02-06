NATO 'swallowing' Ukraine infringes on OSCE charter — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. NATO is violating the fundamental principles of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) by trying to "swallow Ukraine," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu.

"It is well known to everyone that NATO is engaged in exactly what is prohibited [by the OSCE] - the desire to dominate and not just dominate, but to absorb more and more members," he said.

He said that the OSCE prides itself on the principle of equal and indivisible security, which has been repeatedly proclaimed at the highest level, including in 1999 at the Istanbul summit and in 2010 at the Astana summit.

"These documents clearly state that security is indivisible, that no one has the right to strengthen their own security to the detriment of the security of others, and then there is one more very important thing: no country, group of countries or organization has the right to claim dominance in the OSCE area," Lavrov said.

"The attempt to swallow Ukraine and use it as a springboard against the Russian Federation" by deploying military bases and weapons there aimed at Russia "led to the fact that [Russia] had no other choice but to launch its special military operation."

Lavrov said that this was done "in response to the appeal of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and after many years of attempts to explain to the West at the highest level the harmfulness of its policy of dragging Ukrainians into this deadly game."