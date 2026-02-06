Kalashnikov to present BK-16E combat boat, Krona-E air defense system in Riyadh

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group will present models of the BK-16E high-speed assault landing boat and the BK-10 assault boat, as well as the latest Krona-E short-range surface-to-air missile system for wide area air defense, at the World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, the company reported on Telegram on Friday.

"The Kalashnikov Group is exhibiting modern samples of its products at the World Defense Show 2026, which will be held in Riyadh from February 8 to 12. <…> Products of the Rybinsk Shipyard, also part of Kalashnikov, will be represented by models of the BK-16E high-speed assault landing boat and the BK-10 assault boat. The latest Krona-E short-range surface-to-air missile system for wide area air defense deserves special attention from exhibitors and guests," the statement reads.

In addition, the arms manufacturer will unveil the new Rus-PE portable reconnaissance and strike system with guided munitions, the company reported. Visitors will also get a look at traditional Kalashnikov firearms: the latest 5.45mm AK-12 series assault rifles and 7.62mm AK-15 series assault rifles. The RPL-20 5.45mm belt-fed light machine gun and the Chukavin SVCh 7.62mm sniper rifle will also feature at the display. Kalashnikov will showcase the Lebedev PLK 9mm compact pistol and the Lebedev MPL 9mm modular pistol to exhibition participants.

The company added that its stand will feature the Karakurt 2.0 and Goliath 2.0 copter-type unmanned aerial vehicles, which have proven themselves in the special military operation zone, the Skat-350M all-weather high-altitude tactical reconnaissance UAV, and the KUB-2E guided loitering munition. Triada-TKO (part of Kalashnikov Group) will showcase the latest military gear and tactical vest solutions.