Lavrov slams Financial Times article about security guarantees to Ukraine as nonsense

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The recent Financial Times article about alleged security guarantees to Ukraine and an ultimatum to Russia is the highest form of nonsense, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told RT in an interview.

"The next round of talks between the militaries of Russia and Ukraine began on February 4. Also attending are US delegates, Special Envoy Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner," he said. "The day before, Financial Times published an article in England, on the British Isles, that Russians will be presented - in a nearly ultimatum-like form - with a pre-agreed document on security guarantees to Ukraine. It reportedly implied that if Russia decides to attack Ukraine, or, if they - in their cunning - stage a false-flag attack for which Russia is blamed, they are to condemn it within 24 hours and give Ukraine the go-ahead to continue the war."

"Within 48 hours they rally all those willing to go to war, and within 27 hours they are joined by the United States," Lavrov continued. "This is exemplary drivel."