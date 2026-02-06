Ex-Norwegian PM under corruption probe over Epstein files

STOCKHOLM, February 6. /TASS/. Norway’s National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime Oekokrim has opened an investigation into former Prime Minister (1996-1997) and Secretary General of the Council of Europe (2009-2019) Thorbjoern Jagland on suspicion of corruption.

The decision to start the probe followed the release of documents on US financier Jeffrey Epstein's case, Oekokrim reported. Earlier, Norwegian media discovered that Jagland was frequently in touch with Epstein and planned a family visit to his private island in 2016. The trip was later canceled. That same year, he asked the financier for help with payments on a home purchase. In comments to Norwegian media, Jagland said he ultimately bought it through bank loans.

"We consider there are reasonable grounds for investigation, given that he held the positions of chair of the Nobel Committee and Secretary General of the Council of Europe during the period covered by the released documents," Oekokrim director Paal Loeseth said in a statement. Jagland chaired the Nobel Committee from 2009 to 2015.

Investigators will try to uncover whether Jagland received gifts, financial benefits, or other favors during his term as the Nobel Committee chair or the secretary general of the Council of Europe. To move forward with the investigation, Jagland’s legal immunity as the former head of the Council of Europe would need to be lifted. Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said he had already submitted a corresponding request to the organization.