US still weighing its goals in Iran — TV channel

NEW YORK, February 6. /TASS/. The US authorities have not yet decided what a potential military operation against Iran would aim to achieve, NBC News reported, citing US officials.

According to two Washington administration representatives, President Donald Trump has not yet provided clear instructions on what US troops should accomplish in Iran. In addition, the TV channel noted that the US leader has not yet decided on the specific goals of any military action. Overall, there is still no consensus within the US administration regarding Washington's role in the situation surrounding Iran following any military intervention.

The US and Iran are expected to hold talks on Tehran's nuclear program in Oman on February 6. The Iranian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the US delegation will be headed by US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. On January 26, US President Donald Trump said that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would sit down at the negotiating table and conclude a "fair and equitable" deal, implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. Earlier, the US leader warned that he was seriously considering the use of force against Iran.