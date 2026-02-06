IN BRIEF: What is known about US-Iran talks on nuclear program

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. A new stage of talks between Iran and the US on settling the crisis around Tehran's nuclear program is currently underway in the Omani capital, the Fars news agency reported.

TASS has compiled the main information known at the moment.

About negotiations

- Talks between the US and Iran will be limited to the nuclear program, Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported, citing a source in the government of one of the Middle Eastern countries.

- Earlier, US State Secretary and national security advisor Marco Rubio said that the US wants to discuss not only nuclear issues with Iran but also missiles and other topics.

- The Iranian delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

- The US delegation is led by US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.

- The delegation also included US Central Command head Admiral Brad Cooper, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing an American official.

- Before the official meeting began, Araghchi met with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi and presented Tehran's proposals for establishing dialogue with Washington.

Discussions about possibility of strikes on Iran

- US President Donald Trump has other options for action against Iran besides diplomacy, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

- The US has more than 450 Tomahawk cruise missiles in its arsenal, NBC News reported, citing a US official and public Pentagon data.

- According to the report, these missiles are deployed on military ships in the region and can be used to strike Iran.

- There are already about ten other US warships, air squadrons, and F-15 and F-35 fighter jets in the area.

- Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US is strengthening its air defense systems in the Middle East in case of a retaliatory strike by Iran.

- Washington has not yet decided what goals a potential military operation against Iran would pursue, US officials told NBC News.

- The US has asked Israel not to attack Iran during the negotiations, the Ynet portal reported the day before.

About conflict

- In 2015, Iran and the UK, Germany, China, Russia, the US, and France signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ending a crisis that began in 2002 when the West accused Tehran of developing nuclear weapons.

- In 2018, Trump announced his withdrawal from the agreement and reinstated all US sanctions against Iran.

- In 2020, Iran announced a reciprocal reduction in its commitments under the JCPOA.

- Since then, there have been repeated unsuccessful attempts to approve a new agreement on Iran's nuclear program or return to the 2015 deal.

- In 2025, five rounds of negotiations between Iran and the US on nuclear issues, mediated by Oman, ended without result due to the start of Israel's military operation against Tehran and US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

- Between rounds of negotiations, representatives of the US administration repeatedly stated that, in addition to imposing restrictions on Tehran's uranium enrichment levels, Washington was also interested in imposing restrictions on Iran's military arsenal, including its missile arsenal.