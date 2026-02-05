MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The UN charter states that all peoples have the right to speak whatever language they want, and practice any religion, meaning there can be no bargaining on this matter in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT.

"When they talk to us about 'security guarantees,' I have one simple question: which state's security guarantees do you mean? The only country in the world where the Russian language is banned? Arabic is not banned in Israel. Hebrew is not prohibited in the Arab countries. Language is not prohibited anywhere. And in Ukraine, not just a language, but the language of the indigenous people of these lands, an official United Nations-recognized language is prohibited," Lavrov said. "If they want to ‘keep alive’ this particular regime with security guarantees (no matter in which territory), this is unacceptable. Even if they try to exchange some 'concessions' on the Russian language, that would be vile and dishonest. Because both linguistic and religious freedoms are written down in the UN charter. It can't be a bargaining chip."

Lavrov noted that he doesn't consider "this a demand. We must tell Ukraine that it is a member of the United Nations and must comply with the charter of the organization. The Ukrainian constitution stipulates that the state undertakes to respect the rights of Russians (highlighted separately) and other national minorities."

"When this topic is 'forgotten' in the West and they say that Vladimir Zelensky will be given security guarantees, it means they want to preserve his Nazi regime. That won't fly."