Over 1,100 houses remain without heat for third day in row in Kiev

First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denis Shmygal called the situation with Kiev's energy supply critical

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. More than 1,100 residential buildings in the capital of Ukraine remain without heat for the third day in a row.

On February 3, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said that more than 1,100 houses were left without heating due to serious damage to the heat supply facility. On the same day TPP-4 with a capacity of 140 MW (also known as the Darnitskaya thermal power plant) was suspended. On Thursday, UNIAN news agency reported that TPP-4, which serves about 500,000 residents of the Dneprovsky and Darnitsky districts of the city, was completely destroyed.

"The situation in Kiev remains difficult, too, with more than 1,100 houses without heating," Vladimir Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Kucherenko said in a video interview with the publication "Novosti. Live" that an extremely "bad situation" has developed due to the damage to the Darnitskaya TPP. "The destruction is very serious," the parliamentarian said.

Power supply problems in Kiev and the region have been observed since the end of 2025 due to serious damage to energy facilities. In January, Klitschko urged residents to leave the capital, if possible due to problems with heat and electricity and to stock up on food, water and medicines.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denis Shmygal called the situation with Kiev's energy supply critical.

