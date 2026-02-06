Hungary’s top diplomat welcomes restored Russia-US military dialogue as 'fantastic news’

BUDAPEST, February 6. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto hailed the agreement between Russia and the United States to resume high-level contacts between the two countries’ militaries as "fantastic news" that should help strengthen global security.

"Unfortunately, Brussels and Western Europeans undermine peace efforts, but two good things happened today," MTI news agency quoted Hungary’s top diplomat as saying on Thursday. "A Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange agreement was reached, brokered with US mediation and assistance, enabling hundreds of detainees to return home to their families and loved ones. This is good news," he said.

"And it is fantastic news that the United States and Russia decided to restore high-level military dialogue," Szijjarto stressed. According to him, it is clear that "when the Americans and the Russians resume military dialogue, the world is safer than before." "This is a step forward for global security, and we welcome it," the minister added.

He also called on Europeans and Brussels to stop undermining peace efforts and urged every support for the restored Russia-US military dialogue.

As part of the latest exchange, Russia has returned 157 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity, and sent 157 Ukrainian prisoners of war back in return. Three civilians from the Kursk Region, who were illegally detained by Kiev, were also returned as part of the exchange, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The European Command of the US Armed Forces (EUCOM) reported on February 5 that Washington and Moscow agreed at Abu Dhabi talks to resume high-level dialogue between the military.